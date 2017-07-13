Happy Mondays’ Bez to perform Peterlee nightclub set

Fresh from a headline set at Sunderland’s Sunniside Live festival, it’s been announced that Happy Mondays’ Bez will perform at a Peterlee nightclub.

The iconic dancer and percussionist will be playing Brit Pop and Indie anthems for a DJ set at a Madchester-themed night at Vibe in Peterlee.

The nightclub announced on their Facebook page: “We’ve had to keep this one under wraps for a while, but this is the second of our September specials: “Madchester, with Bez (Happy Mondays) playing all the Brit pop and indie anthems.”

On Saturday night, Bez performed to a sold-out crowd of 4,000 people for the closing set at this year’s Sunniside Live with tracks including Mondays’ anthem Step On.

Happy Mondays, who are fronted by Shaun Ryder, helped define the Madchester era of the late 1980s.

Bez will perform at Vibe in Peterlee on Saturday, September 16.

Tickets are £8 and are available from Skiddle here









