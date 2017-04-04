Happy Mondays legend Bez to perform Hartlepool DJ set

Madchester legend Bez is set to bring some of his favourite sounds to Hartlepool.

It’s been announced that the Happy Mondays’ dancer and percussionist will perform a DJ set at The Studio in the town on Saturday, August 12.

Live music on the night will also be provided by Madchester tribute band The Baggy Mondays.

Brian Barnes, who books the acts for The Studio, said: “Bez will be performing dance classics from the Hacienda nightclub. He’s doing quite a bit at the moment with Hacienda Classical and the Happy Mondays so it should be a good night.

“The Baggy Mondays tie in with that because they’ve become really well-known for performing tracks from the Madchester era.

“We think the night will sell out, the early bird tickets are selling well.”

Bez rose to fame shaking his maracas with iconic Manchester band The Happy Mondays, who formed in 1980 and went on to help define the Madchester music scene alongside the likes of Inspiral Carpets.

The band was formed by frontman Shaun Ryder with brother Paul and mates Gary Whelan, Paul Davis, Mark Day and Mark “Bez” Berry.

The act became famed for their partying lifestyle, with Bez played by Chris Coghill in the film 24 Hour Party People, named after the Happy Mondays song.

In later years, Bez has appeared in reality TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, in which he was voted as the winner of the series.

Last year, Bez went down a storm when he made an appearance at Hacienda Classical in Sunderland, a concert which pays tribute to the music of the famous long-gone Manchester nightclub.

North East audiences will get to see Bez perform with the Happy Mondays earlier in the summer when the band headline Sunniside Live in Sunderland on July 8.

*Early bird tickets for Bez at The Studio are £10, with regular tickets priced £15 from www.seetickets.com. Any remaining tickets will be sold on the door at £17. Doors at 8pm.