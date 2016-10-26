Iconic rock band Killing Joke hit the north

One of rock’s most iconic and influential outfits Killing Joke hit the north with a rare intimate show at York Fibbers on Wednesday November 2.

With a reputation forged in fire, brimstone and magic, they returned in 2008 with their original line-up of Jaz Coleman (vocals and keyboards), Geordie (guitar) and Youth (bass) and Paul Ferguson (drums).

A key influence on industrial rock with early offerings described by critics as “quasi-metal dancing to a tune of doom and gloom”, but which gradually evolved over the years to incorporate elements of electronic music, synthpop and goth – though always emphasising Coleman’s “savagely strident vocals”.

An acknowledged influence on Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Soundgarden, tickets are £20 and are on sale now. For more information visit http://www.fibbers.co.uk/live-events/detail/killing-joke-death-valley-high/