James Arthur announces North East arena tour date

James Arthur has announced he’ll be returning to his native North East for an arena tour.

It’s been announced today that the X Factor winner will perform a nine-date tour this autumn, with a date at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on November 18.

The news caps off a successful six months for the Saltburn singer who returned to the charts with single Say You Won’t Let Go, his first in two years.

Since then he’s gone on to achieve multiple No.1s, a platinum-selling album, sold out tours and two BRIT’s nominations.

James only wrapped up his last UK tour last month, which sold out in minutes.

He said: “It is unreal that I’ll be doing my first UK arena tour this November. The last tour was the best experience and now I cannot wait to take it to the next level in arenas. Thanks again for the continued support and can’t wait to see you there.”

James will be supported on the tour by Ella Henderson.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, April 7 at 9am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com