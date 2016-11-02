James Arthur announces North East tour date

James Arthur has announced he will return to the North East as part of his 2017 UK tour.

Fresh from the success of comeback single Say You Won't Let Go, the Saltburn singer/songwriter has announced a UK tour - with a date at Newcastle's O2 Academy on March 9 next year.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, November 4 from 9.30am.

The 14-date tour is in support of his new album, Back From The Edge, which is currently sitting at Number 1 in the Official Album Charts midweeks, fighting off competition from Elvis Presley, Michael Buble and The Courteeners.

James said: “It’s amazing to finally get out there and perform this new album to not only my loyal and patient fanbase, but also hopefully some new fans as well. I promise to bring some serious energy to this stage for you all.”

Ahead of these dates, the 2012 X Factor champion also hits the road in December for an intimate tour run, visiting London, Birmingham and Manchester, tickets for which sold out in a matter of minutes

Following two years away from the spotlight, James has made a triumphant return to the charts and has now sold more than 700,000 copies of the lead track Say You Won’t Let Go.

The single was released in September and quickly shot to the top spot on iTunes and Spotify, followed by the Official Charts where it sat at No1, for three consecutive weeks. James became the first British lead artist to hold the No1 spot for more than one week this year and was also confirmed as the best selling British singles artist in 2016.

*Tickets can be purchased from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk from 9.30am on Friday.