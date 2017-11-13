Jeff Lynne's ELO announce arena tour, including North East date

Jeff Lynne's ELO today announced a string of UK arena shows next autumn, including one in the North East.

They played a handful of shows in the summer, including a massive one in front of a 60,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The band will play eight arena dates in the autumn 2018 tour.

Now they are set to hit the road again, and will play at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Tuesday 8 October next year.

They have played at the venue just once before, in April 2016.

The Electric Light Orchestra was formed in Birmingham in 1970 by Jeff Lynne, Roy Wood and Bev Bevan.

Known for their epic live shows and a style which blends rock, pop and classical, they notched up 26 UK Top 40 singles, and sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Although Wood and Bevan are no longer part of the group, the current line-up does include long-time keyboard player Richard Tandy.

They will be revisiting ELO classics such as Mr Blue Sky, Livin' Thing, Don't Bring Me Down and Sweet Talkin' Woman.

Looking forward to the new dates, Lynne said: “Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

The full list of autumn 2018 dates is:

:: Sun 30 September, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

:: Wed 3 October, Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

:: Fri 5 October, Manchester, Manchester Arena

:: Tues 9 October, Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

:: Weds 10 October, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

:: Mon 15 October, Leeds, First Direct Arena

:: Weds 17 October, London, O2 Arena

:: Tue 23 October, Liverpool, Echo Arena

Tickets for the shows are priced £50, £65, £80, £90 and £115, and go on sale on Friday, November 17 from www.livenation.co.uk

That's the same day the live DVD Wembley Or Bust, filmed in June in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd, is released.