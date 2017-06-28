Jess Glynne on open air North East gig + Win tickets

Jess Glynne says there’s no place she’d rather be this summer than at Alnwick Castle.

The chart-topping singer songwriter, who rose to fame with infectious pop tracks such as Hold My Hand and Right Here, as well as her collaborations such as Rather Be with Clean Bandit, is set to be queen of the castle when she performs an open-air concert at the historic site on August 12.

It will see the singer return to the North East for the first time since November last year when she raised the roof at Newcastle Arena as part of a sold-out UK tour.

She says she hopes crowds are ready to let their hair down for the outdoor gig.

“I’m always excited about gigs, I enjoy them all just as much, but the outdoor ones always seem less tame,” she explained on a break from her whirlwind schedule.

Following her collaboration with Clean Bandit on the Grammy Award-winning Rather Be, Jess has become one of the biggest UK breakthrough acts of recent years.

Her number-one charting debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, has turned double platinum in the UK, making it the highest-selling debut album of the past year.

Jess is also one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles.

Though she’s hardly stopped since then, Jess say she’s delighted with how well her debut album has been received.

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by how well it’s done,” she said.

“I didn’t think I’d still be performing these songs a year and a half later.

“It’s hard to put in words and so surreal.

“It’s amazing to have Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself sung back at you by a crowd.

“Bad Blood is always really good fun too, I love the reaction I get from the crowd.”

Speaking about the inspiration for her music, she said: “I get inspiration from my life and experiences, everything is real.

“It’s not made up scenarios, it’s things me or my family have experienced first hand and that makes it more honest.”

The Brit Award nominee says in light of the recent terror attack in Manchester at an Ariana Grande gig it’s more important than ever to stand together.

“In the end you can’t let these people win, we all have to live our life,” she said.

“Music brings us joy, it’s why we go to shows.

“We can’t let people take that away from us, we have to stand together.”

•Tickets for the concert, starting from £33 for adults and £17.50 for children under 18, are on sale from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

