Kasabian announce North East tour date

Rockers Kasabian have announced they’ll be kicking off a UK tour in the North East.

Ahead of headlining at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend, the band have announced they’ll be hitting the road this November and December, starting with a date at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Friday, November 24.

Following the release of number one album For Crying Out Loud, the band have headlined some of the world’s biggest stages and festivals.

The tour set will also feature classic tracks from their extensive back catalogue. They will be supported by Slaves.

•Tickets will go on sale 9.30am on Thursday, August 31, and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office, or from http://www.kasabian.co.uk/live/