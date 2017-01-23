Little Comets share first track from their new album

North East DIY indie band Little Comets have revealed the first track from their next album.

Common Things is the first taste of upcoming album Worhead, set for release on 10 March on The Smallest Label.

The band - brothers Rob and Mickey Coles from Jarrow and Matt Hall from Washington - pride themselves on their ultra-DIY ethic.

Worhead is their fourth album, and the lead track is a breezy commentary on the beautiful mundanity of a comfortable relationship.

The concept is subverted in the upcoming video, which features such odd moments as a raw chicken being taken for a walk in the countryside, knitting with cured meats and a woman’s hands replaced by fish fingers.

LISTEN TO COMMON THINGS HERE.

Rob said: "I suppose it is semi-autobiographical up to a point, as I am quite a simple person and take more from the gaps than the need to fill them.

"Me and Mickey (as usual) wrote this one in his garage after Mickey had been playing a really obscure riff, which we adapted for the chorus melody.

"The verses came later as the need for a narrative became apparent.

"I think what helped is that the chorus line paints a real picture of what the verses should be about.

"It was just a case of filling in the bits of the story; which fed from the idea of a couple being satisfied with just the simple things.”

Little Comets are hitting the road next month for a 13-date tour, including a gig at Newcastle University on Saturday, 18 March.