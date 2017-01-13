Little Mix announce open air Durham gig

Little Mix have announced an open air concert in County Durham this summer.

As part of their Summer Shout Out tour, the UK’s biggest girlband will play Durham County Cricket Club on Saturday, July 15.

The date will cap off a series of 13 gigs at open air venues across the country, with tickets for the Durham gig going on sale next Friday.

The band, which features South Shields’ Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, will return to the North East later in the year for four performances at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.

Since 2011, the four-piece, which also includes Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have established themselves as one of Britain’s biggest pop acts.

Their latest album, Glory Days, features lead single Shout Out To My Ex. Other signature hits include Move, Wings and Black Magic.

Little Mix are the latest big name to play the Riverside ground, with Jessie J, Madness and Bryan Adams performing in recent years.

David Harker, group chief executive of Durham County Cricket Club, said: “We are continuously building our evening entertainment offerings here at the club, working with leading artists of a variety of music genres to ensure we appeal to a wide audience.

“Our summer concerts are the perfect complement to our busy cricket schedule and really do showcase our beautiful venue. To have Little Mix here performing is an absolute dream. We look forward to seeing their many fans here and to a fantastic night.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, promoter of the concert, said: “We are excited to be bringing Little Mix, the world’s biggest girl band to Durham. “Emirates Riverside is a great venue for live concerts and Little Mix will not disappoint. The combination of their energy, passion and hit songs will mean this outdoor show will be an exciting and fun evening.”

•Tickets for Little Mix at Durham County Cricket Club, Chester-le-Street, go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 20 from www.little-mix.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets are £37.50 + booking fee.

.