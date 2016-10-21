Little Mix announce third North East show as they hit the No 1 spot

Little Mix, the world's biggest girl group, have announced a THIRD date in the North East on their arena tour.

South Shields singers Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall and bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have already announced two huge shows at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Saturday 4 November next year.

Today - as their latest single Shout To My Ex hit the top of the charts - it was announced they have added a third date, due to public demand.

The new date is Friday 3 November 2017, and tickets - priced from £25 to £45 - are on sale now.

Shout Out To My Ex entered the charts at No 1 today, knocking James Arthur's Say You Won't Let Go into second place.

The track, which has sparked speculation that it is about Perrie's ex-fiance Zayn Malik, is the group's fourth No.1, following Cannonball, Wings and Black Magic.

Little Mix, who sparked controversy when they sang the track in skimpy outfits on The X Factor last weekend, told OfficialCharts.com: "We want to say a massive thank you for getting us here.

"Everyone can relate to this song. Everyone's had an ex or a bad relationship and this is a big positive break-up anthem."

Little Mix have become the world's biggest girl group since they were thrown together on The X Factor five years ago.

Their new album, Glory Days, is due to be released on 18 November.

Tickets for the new Newcastle date - a hometown show for Perrie and Jade - are on sale now from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666, in person from the Arena box office, or online HERE.