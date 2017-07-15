Little Mix hit fans for six at Durham County Cricket Club gig

Jade and Perrie from Little Mix gave a shout out to their home region as the band took to the stage at Durham County Cricket Club tonight.

The South Shields-born stars were joined on stage by fellow band members Jesy and Leigh-Anne to perform to a sold-out crowd of 15,000 as part of their Summer Shout Out tour.

Little Mix at Emirates Riverside tonight

"Me and Jade have promised the Southerners of the group that this will be the loudest crowd we've had," said Perrie after the country's biggest girl band opened their set with latest hit Power.

"It is nice to be up North, not going to lie," added Jade as the four-piece worked their way through their back catalogue of tracks at the family-friendly gig.

The hits come thick and fast with Black Magic, Salute, Wings, Shout Out To My Ex, Hair and Touch getting the mostly-young crowd cartwheeling across the grass in appreciation.

Among those enjoying the gig were Eleanor Caile, ten from Fulwell, Sunderland, and Madeleine Croft, seven, from Plains Farm. They attended with mums Heather Caile, 43, and Ashleigh Croft, 26, who were among those to snap up tickets which sold out minutes after going on sale earlier this year.

Little Mixers Madeleine Croft and Eleanor Caile enjoying the gig

Eleanor, who attends Fulwell Junior School, said: "We've been counting down the sleeps until the concert and are so excited that they've put on a concert near to us. My favourites are definitely Jade and Perrie."

Madeleine, who attends St Mary's Primary School, said: "We were watching all the videos this morning and doing all the dance moves. We love being here and seeing them on stage."

Amelia Laidlaw, nine, came from Newcastle to see the band. She said: "I got the tickets as a birthday present. This was my first ever concert and I don't think it's one I'll ever forget."

Monica Turnbull, 27, from Fulwell, was at the gig with fiancé Marc Trimble, 27, after he bought her the tickets for Valentine's Day.

Amelia Laidlaw at Emirates Riverside

She said: "As we don't have any gigs at the Stadium of Light this year, coming to the Riverside is the next best thing and it's great that they're putting on more gigs. Because it's outside it's got more of a festival feel than going to a gig at the arena."

She added: "I think the good thing about LIttle Mix is that they appeal to such a broad age range. There's kids here with their older sisters, mums and grandmas,"