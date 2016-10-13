Little Mix reveal artwork for new album Glory Days

Little Mix have teased fans by sharing the artwork for their upcoming fourth album.

The X Factor-winning group, which stars South Shields lasses Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards alongside Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will see their new album go on sale across the world on November 18.

The album will be called Glory Days, and the girls recently revealed that the first single will be called Shout Out To My Ex. It is due to be released on Sunday.

The girls took to Twitter to share their latest album cover, saying: “Here’s the shiny new artwork for our 4th album #GloryDays! You can pre-order it from TOMORROW. Available worldwide 18.11.16 the girls x”.

The deluxe version of the album also includes a DVD of the Get Weird Tour, which promoted the girls’ third album.

Since becoming the first group to win the X Factor in 2011, Little Mix have gone on to dominate the charts and perform all over the world.

Their first album DNA, released in 2012, reached No.3 in the UK charts, followed by Salute the year after, which reacher No.4.

Get Weird was released in 2015 and reached No.2 in the charts and gave the girls their third No.1 single with Black Magic.