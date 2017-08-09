Local heroes Maximo Park to launch new live venue

Have your say

Local indie rock band Maximo Park have announced a special show to launch a new live venue in the region.

The local heroes will play Middlesbrough Event Centre on Sunday, September 17.

The venue is the former Tees Valley Arena, Venue and TFM Soundworks, on Linthorpe Road.

The band met at university in Newcastle and are led by Billingham-born Paul Smith, who attended Hartlepool Art College

“We’re delighted to have landed Maximo Park for our first gig,” said Paul Mawby, the new director of the venue.

“We’re looking to being top-class entertainment to Middlesbrough and this is a fine way to start.

“Paul Smith being a local lad makes it even more special.”

Tickets are £12 in advance via seetickets with support. Doors at 7.30pm.