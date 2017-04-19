Maximo Park announce intimate record shop gigs

Indie-rockers Maximo Park are making a special in-store appearance this week to mark the release of their new album.

Risk To Exist, their sixth studio offering, is released on Friday, 21 April, and they will be making a special appearance at HMV in Newcastle to promote it.

The band will be performing a live acoustic set and signing records at the event., which starts at 5.30pm.

Access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis with a copy of the album, up to store capacity.

They will also be making in-store appearances at two independent record shops, Sound It Out in Stockton and Reflex in Newcastle, on Thursday, 27 April