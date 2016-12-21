Revealed: This is your favourite Christmas song

There are hundreds of Christmas songs on our radios at this time of year - but only can take the title of the best.

We challenged you, the readers, to vote for your favourite festive tune of all time!

And now, the results are in.

There were dozens of choices to create our top 10, but you picked what you wanted to see in the list.

And with an overwhelming percentage of the vote, Fairytale of New York by The Pogues with Kirsty MacColl, is your favourite.

So pop it on at the Christmas Eve party and wait for Santa to arrive!