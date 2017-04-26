Review: Alabama 3, Stockton Georgian Theatre

Monday has never really been a day to celebrate in the culture of rock ‘n’ roll.

Sure, there are plenty of paeans to the weekend, songs like Friday On My Mind and Saturday Night Is Alright For Fighting.

But Monday is like the comedown from the weekend, reflected in songs like They Call It Stormy Monday and I Don’t Like Mondays, which unequivocally says it all really.

So, one could have been forgiven for thinking that Alabama 3’s gig at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre may have had the potential to suffer from the Monday blues.

But how wrong you can be.

The band’s good-time country-acid-house vibe, coupled with music fans wanting to check out the recently-refurbished venue, meant this snow-flecked Monday evening in this ‘unfashionable’ town turned out to be a rocking night.

North East music fans proved once again they know how to have a good time; forget austerity, the election and Brexit - let’s party!

The group themselves have remarked that they might not sell out Wembley Arena, but are known by concert promoters as having the fans who are the biggest purchasers of drink per head at gigs.

A suitably-refreshed audience absolutely rammed the place as the band tore up Hypo Full Of Love (The 12 Step Plan).

Vocalists Larry Love and the Rev D Wayne led the best live band in Britain through a storming set including the likes of Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness, Woke Up This Morning and Too Sick To Pray.

Encores She Don’t Dance to Tekno Anymore and Hello...I’m Johnny Cash ended a great set before the band mingled with their fans in the bar afterwards.

Maybe every day should be an Alabama 3 Monday!