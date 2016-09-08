REVIEW: Revenge of the Psychotronic Man - Colossal Velocity

Colossal Velocity is the third full-length album by Revenge of the Psychotronic Man, who, in their own words, play "stupidly-fast punk from Manchester".

Like previous offerings Make Pigs Smoke (2009) and Shattered Dreams Parkway (2012) it's not for the faint-hearted, with the whole thing over and done with in less than 20 minutes.

Formed in 2004, the trio have become staples of the underground UK punk scene, and their music is in the best traditions of thrash and hardcore.

Bassist Andy Davies and guitarist Matt Woods share vocals, drummer Chris 'Big Hands' Hinsley somehow keeps up with their 100mph thrash, and the resulting racket feels like a punch in the chest.

Davies is also one half of the team behind TNS Records, the label on which this album is released, and part of the collective responsible for the Manchester Punk Festival, which just celebrated its biggest and most successful year to date.

Given the brevity of most of their songs and the Alan Partridge-referencing title of the album, you could be forgiven for thinking they're a less-than-serious proposition.

Nothing could be further from the truth, as the 17 tracks here are crammed full of socially aware, witty and intelligent punk rock, not least Hectic Danger Day, which addresses the growing problems of the closure of small venues.

Other songs address such disparate subjects as dismantling a Corby trouser press and former Sunderland football player, manager and chairman Niall Quinn.

I Wanna Be A Spaceman - all one minute 39 seconds of it - is the standout track, and already a live favourite, as are Stop Telling Me What To Do and Small Minded Nimby P**** - the latter lasting just 58 seconds.

If you like your music served (very) fast and loud, you'll find RotPM very much to your taste. 8/10.