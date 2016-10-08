REVIEW: Twin Atlantic, Newcastle University

"You're my mother tongue, my mother tongue, my mother tongue."

The first thing you need to know about Twin Atlantic is that they're a band of the people.

I had my first live experience with them more than five years ago at Durham's Live Lounge - and it was a gig much smaller than tonight's at Newcastle University.

Thought half a decade apart, I can honestly say that after both of these performances I left feeling like I'd shared something personal with the group, and with the other music fans in the room too - and that's something replicated every time I've seen them in between.

Twin, hailing from Glasgow, kicked off the tour for their most recent, and fourth, studio album GLA in the North East - and they kicked it off hard.

Following support from Fang Club and Pulled Apart By Horses, the four piece stormed into their set with new tracks Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator, You Are The Devil and The Chaser.

If I had to pick one thing to praise Twin Atlantic for, it would be their versatility; in their mood, and in their performance.

They have that fantastic skill of making you feel like you're in a stadium and a front room all at once. You're comfortable and you're safe, but the sound is huge.

Lead singer Sam McTrusty's vocals just consume the room, but don't leave you feeling drowned out. His energy draws you in, and his endearing qualities - like slightly fudging the first performance of new track Mothertongue ("you can't start something off perfect") and amending his language when spotting some younger fans in the front row - remind you that this is a band writing, working and touring to make themselves and their fans happy. And they love it.

Yes, I Was Drunk, Crash Land, Lightspeed and Hold On were the perfect opportunities for reflection - whether you're an old faithful fan or new to the fold. These tracks serve as a reminder that while Twin have written some proper "anthems" and radio hits (both GLA and previous album The Great Divide made the UK Top 10) they are equally as gifted at creating slower, more atmospheric and just beautiful pieces of music.

Twin Atlantic at Newcastle University.

This brings us nicely back to them being a band of the people. Watching Twin Atlantic perform always makes you aware that their songs are also OUR songs, and no matter how much this band grows and changes the songs will always belong to us, the fans.

If you're lonely, melancholy, in love, or ready to party, Twin Atlantic are there for you - and there will always be a place for you at one of their shows.

Twin Atlantic at Newcastle University.

Sam McTrusty of Twin Atlantic.