Robbie Williams announces new album for November

Robbie Williams has announced that he is releasing a new album in November.

The chart-topping star's new release - which is called Heavy Entertainment Show - was unveiled during the X Factor commercial break last night.

The ad featured Williams, 42, dressed as a boxer in the ring, fighting as both opponents.

It is Williams' first album since 2013's Swings Both Ways.

Speaking to Julie Adenuga in a special interview to be aired on her Beats 1 radio show, Williams said the record had been in the pipeline for some time.

"I've been working on this album like I work on all the other albums," he said.

"It's been a process of three years, some of these songs that have been on the album I've had three years ago, and I've had on my computer and I've been very excited about them and the new ones have taken their place and then the old ones have gone, and then the old ones come back up, the new ones, it's just a process that's been years in the making."

The singer, who has two childen with wife Ayda Field, worked with long-time collaborator Guy Chambers on his latest offering.

He said: "We're back in each others' lives and I love him, he's my musical brother, and you know, he's my spiritual brother.

"We just try to get back into the studio and recreate some magic, and hopefully reconnect with what made it and us successful in the first place."

* Heavy Entertainment Show is released on November 4.