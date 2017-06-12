Rod Stewart fans hit for six by star’s gig at Durham County Cricket Club

A record-crowd attended Emirates Riverside to see Rod Stewart as he worked his way through five decades of hits.

Around 17,000 fans attended Durham County Cricket Club on Friday night to see the legendary rocker who has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

An army of staff had been preparing Emirates Riverside since the beginning of the week to ensure a safe spectator experience.

Preparations for the event involved installing a gigantic stage in front of the North Terrace and 10,000 extra seat seats on the pitch.

A temporary staircase was installed between the South West Terrace and the Media Centre allowing fans to enter the pitch, usually occupied by Durham cricketers Paul Collingwood, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.

The concert, which was presented by music and event promoters Cuffe and Taylor, was one of only two mainland Britain outdoor concerts that Rod will perform this year after his gig at Shrewsbury Town Football Club earlier last week.

Durham County Cricket Club’s chief operations officer, Richard Dowson, said: “It was fantastic to host such an amazing concert and to see a real music legend perform at Emirates Riverside.

“We’re delighted that so many people attended and enjoyed themselves. The concert was our largest ever crowd, just topping Elton John’s performance in 2006.

“It’s important that we continue to grow as a venue and this event has once again demonstrated our capabilities.”

The next major music event to be staged at the venue is Little Mix on July 15.