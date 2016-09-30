Sage gig for folk duo Ange Hardy and Lukas Drinkwater

Two of the country's top folk musicians are playing a North East date this weekend.

Ange Hardy has racked up an impressive array of awards since she burst onto the scene in 2013.

They include a nomination at last year's BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and winning three consecutive awards from folk website Fatea - Female Vocalist of the Year (2013), Album of the Year (2014) and The Tradition Award (2015).

Now she has teamed up with Lukas Drinkwater, who is a respected folk musician in his own right, for a UK tour.

The pair are promoting their latest album, Findings, which draw heavily from the folk tradition and broadly focus on the themes of family, migration and local trades.

The tour calls at The Sage Gateshead tomorrow, and tickets, priced £10.75 and £12.90, are still on sale HERE.

The pair perform live with a staggering array of instruments and equipment: a 27-string harp, 4 different guitars, a double bass, an array of traditional whistles, an Indian shruti box, two loop pedals, a stomp box and anything else they've decided to bring with them.

It's Hardy's innovative and spellbinding use of loop pedals to build layers of vocal harmony live from the stage which has gained her the most attention as a live performer.

Folk broadcaster Mike Harding referred to her as “one of the most interesting, powerful and talented singers and songwriters to come out of recent years”.

Drinkwater has previously performed in a duo with regular BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-nominated Jim Causley, and as one half of Jacob and Drinkwater, among many other collaborations.

BBC Radio 6 MusicDJ Lauren Laverne recently called him “the hardest working musician of Glastonbury Festival”.