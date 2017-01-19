Status Quo arrive by tour bus for Rick Parfitt's funeral as he gets rock 'n' roll send-off

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt was today remembered by his old band mates - who arrived at his funeral in their double-decker tour bus.

Led by frontman Francis Rossi, Parfitt's band mate for 50 years, the group's current line-up joined mourners at Woking Crematorium in Surrey.

Rossi was joined by Andy Bown, John "Rhino" Edwards, Leon Cave and Parfitt's replacement as rhythm guitarist, Richie Malone.

Parfitt carved out a rock'n'roll career spanning half a century as a singer, songwriter and guitarist for the British rock band.

The veteran musician, who married three times, died aged 68 after suffering a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a shoulder injury.

This morning, Parfitt's son Rick Jr - one of four children the guitarist leaves behind - said it was "time to say goodbye" in a Twitter post.

Status Quo members, from left, Leon Cave, Andy Bown, John 'Rhino' Edwards, Francis Rossi and Richie Malone arrive for the funeral of guitarist Rick Parfitt. Pic: PA.

He added: "#RockInPeaceDad" alongside a heart emoji.

Early arrivals ahead of the service included the band's former drummers, John Coghlan and Matt Letley.

Coghlan - part of the band's original line-up - was reunited with Parfitt during the group's 2013 and 2014 reunion tours.

His second wife, Patty Parfitt, was also seen arriving at the service.

Status Quo arrive on their tour bus for the funeral of guitarist Rick Parfitt. Pic: PA.

One mourner carried a guitar-shaped wreath as a tribute to the late musician.

Parfitt's death on Christmas Eve followed years of concern about his health, which had seen him stricken by multiple heart attacks and a cancer scare.

Most recently, Parfitt had been forced to withdraw from his band's tour after he collapsed over the summer.