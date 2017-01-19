Status Quo arrive by tour bus for Rick Parfitt's funeral as he gets rock 'n' roll send-off

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt was today remembered by his old band mates - who arrived at his funeral in their double-decker tour bus.
Led by frontman Francis Rossi, Parfitt's band mate for 50 years, the group's current line-up joined mourners at Woking Crematorium in Surrey.
Rossi was joined by Andy Bown, John "Rhino" Edwards, Leon Cave and Parfitt's replacement as rhythm guitarist, Richie Malone.
Parfitt carved out a rock'n'roll career spanning half a century as a singer, songwriter and guitarist for the British rock band.
The veteran musician, who married three times, died aged 68 after suffering a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a shoulder injury.
This morning, Parfitt's son Rick Jr - one of four children the guitarist leaves behind - said it was "time to say goodbye" in a Twitter post.
He added: "#RockInPeaceDad" alongside a heart emoji.
Early arrivals ahead of the service included the band's former drummers, John Coghlan and Matt Letley.
Coghlan - part of the band's original line-up - was reunited with Parfitt during the group's 2013 and 2014 reunion tours.
His second wife, Patty Parfitt, was also seen arriving at the service.
One mourner carried a guitar-shaped wreath as a tribute to the late musician.
Parfitt's death on Christmas Eve followed years of concern about his health, which had seen him stricken by multiple heart attacks and a cancer scare.
Most recently, Parfitt had been forced to withdraw from his band's tour after he collapsed over the summer.