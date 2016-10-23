Take That will kick off Wonderland Live arena tour with two North East dates

Take That have announced they're hitting the road again next year - starting with a double date in the North east.

Gary, Mark and Howard have announced 22 dates across the UK and Ireland, in support of their new album Wonderland, which is scheduled for release in March.

And, for the first time ever, their main stage will be in the centre of the arena floor, giving fans a live experience like never before.

The tour starts with dates at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on 8 and 9 May, and tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 28 October.

The boy band are renowned for their incredible live shows and for pushing the boundaries of live production, having created some of the most memorable stage shows in UK music history.

They are the only band in the world to have had a huge mechanical elephant as part of the cast for their Circus Tour, not to mention a 70ft man named Om who rose out of the stage on The Progress Tour.

Walls of water, enormous holograms, circus performers, aerialists, a custom-made flying machine and a huge ball of burning fire have all graced their stages, and the Wonderland Live Tour will be no less spectacular.

Take That’s Wonderland Live is the first time fans will see the band perform new material from their forthcoming studio album, as well as their much-loved classics, performed in the round.

The band have sold more than 7.6 million concert tickets, setting the record for the fastest-selling tour of all-time in UK history when 1.34 million tickets were snapped up for their Progress Live Tour in less than 24 hours.

In the UK alone, they have achieved seven UK No. 1 albums, 15 No. 1 singles, sold more than 45 million records, and won six Ivor Novellos and eight Brit Awards.

Their last album III - their first as a three-piece - went straight to No.1 upon its release in 2014,with the first single from the album These Days also hitting the top spot.