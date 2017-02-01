The Libertines and Pet Shop Boys to headline new North East festival

The Libertines, Pet Shop Boys and Mark Ronson will perform at a new music event hailed by organisers as the ‘Glastonbury of the North.’

Festival on the Wall, which will be held in Northumberland, will be somewhat of a home coming for Libertines frontman Pete Doherty who hails from Hexham.

The Libertines.

He and the band will headline the main stage on Saturday, August 5, at the festival to be held on farmland near Horsley over the weekend of August 4-6.

The Pet Shop Boys will headline opening night on the Friday.

Singer Neil Tennant, who was born in North Shields, said: “We are looking forward to bringing our futuristic show to a wonderful historic area in the North East.”

Other confirmed artists playing over the weekend include Mark Ronson, Twin Atlantic, JP Cooper, MNEK, The Sherlocks, Calum Scott and North East rockers Maximo Park, with more acts to be announced.

Mark Ronson

The new festival will take place across 350 acres of privately-owned farmland, where for three days and nights festival-goers will camp out and enjoy a variety entertainment.

Live music will take place on a number of stages across the weekend, with The Thunderdome providing dance DJs and entertainment for late-night revellers in a Mad Max-esque area with a 360-degree flaming stage and a central DJ booth shooting lightning bolts over the crowd.

Festival founder and director Dale Mason said: “Festival on the Wall is primarily a festival for the North East, created by the North East. I’ve thought for some time that this amazing region needs a music festival to be proud of and what better location than the stunning Northumberland countryside, just a few miles from our world-famous landmark Hadrian’s Wall?

“When planning our line up for the first year we were keen to showcase talent which emerged here in the North East and are thrilled to have secured the likes of The Libertines and Pet Shop Boys, which we hope will excite people in the region as well as attract festival fans from further afield to visit Northumberland.

“Our line up will have something for everyone, whatever their taste in music, and all will be revealed in full over the coming weeks and months – including our Sunday schedule which we are very excited about.”

Highlights will also include roller disco in a field, fine dining 100ft in the air with a bird’s eye view of the main stage, and even a hot tub chill-out zone. The experience will be fully immersive as it will embrace virtual technologies, allowing festival-goers to view all music sets from the weekend in a unique VR zone.

Camping will include everything from bringing your own tent to booking a pre-pitched tent, as well as options to stay in luxury yurts and sleep pods.

Coun Grant Davey, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the county and the latest event to put Northumberland in the national spotlight as a go-to destination.

“The county has a long history of attracting major events but this is surely the biggest music event of its kind in Northumberland.”

As well as being an eco-friendly event, up to £10 from each ticket will go to Unicef UK.

Early bird weekend camping tickets are priced from £170 with discounted price points for teenagers and students. Children 12 and under are welcome accompanied by an adult for £10. VIP packages are priced from £330 and luxury accommodation will also be available including yurts and tipis.

For more information on the event and to purchase early bird tickets www.festivalonthewall.com