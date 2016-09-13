The Skids announce North East gig as part of 40th anniversary tour

One of Britain's best-loved punk bands are reforming to celebrate their 40th anniversary - and they're coming to the North East.

The Skids formed in 1977 in their home town of Dunfermline, Scotland, by Richard Jobson (vocals), Stuart Adamson (guitar), Bill Simpson (bass) and Tom Kellichan (drums).

After releasing an independent single, the Charles EP, the band were played by John Peel, supported The Clash in concert and were then signed to Virgin Records in 1978.

They began to build a fanbase with early releases like Sweet Surburbia and The Saints Are Coming, and Into the Valley gave them their commercial breakthrough, reaching No. 10 in the UK charts in 1979.

Their seminal debut album Scared to Dance came out in 1979, and was quickly followed by two chart singles, Masquerade and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

Both singles were taken from the Bill Nelson-produced second album Days in Europa, which featured new member Rusty Egan of Rich Kids & Visage fame after the departure of Tom Kellichan.

The band released two more albums The Absolute Game in 1980 - their most successful release, reaching No. 9 - and Joy in 1981 before splitting.

Adamson went on to have worldwide success with his next band Big Country, but was sadly found dead in Hawaii in 2001 after battling alcoholism for years.

The Skids briefly reformed in 2007 to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a gig in their hometown Dunfermline and an appearance at T in the Park.

Now original members Jobson and Simpson and Mike Baillie, who was their drummer in The Absolute Game era, have announced they're getting back together for a series of shows next year, with Adamson's Big Country bandmate Bruce Watson and his son Jamie taking on guitar duties.

The 40th anniversary tour includes a date at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Friday, 23 June. Tickets, priced £22.50, plus the usual fees, are available now from the venue box office or online at www.ticketweb.co.uk

Several of the gigs have already sold out. The Skids have also been confirmed to play at the Rebellion Punk Festival in August 2017, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.