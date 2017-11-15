The Wildhearts team up with Reef and Terrorvision for UK tour

North East rockers The Wildhearts are teaming up with two other party-hard bands for a very special tour which includes a hometown date.

Ginger and his reformed band will be joined by Reef and Terrorvision on the Britrock Must be Destroyed tour in five cities around the UK.

The bands were three of 1990s' biggest UK rock acts, and the tour will be visiting the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Sunday, May 20.

They will also play dates in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow, on what is sure to be an unforgettable tour.

Ginger, from South Shields, led The Wildhearts into the charts on the back of anthems like as Caffeine Bomb and I Wanna Go Where The People Go.

The band have split and reformed several times, but have retained a loyal fanbase.

Reef are one of the other bands on the Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour.

Terrorvision, from West Yorkshire, are best known for the No. 2 hit Tequila, but have a back catalogue of harder-rocking songs, including Perseverance and Alice What's The Matter.

And Reef, from Glastonbury, enjoyed four Top 20 albums in their original incarnation, with second album Glow providing two Top 10 hits in Place Your Hands and Come Back Brighter.

Ginger laid down the gauntlet, saying: “We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour - mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”