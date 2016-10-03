The X Factor Live announces North East date

You can see them on TV every weekend - and fans will be able to see this year's X Factor finalists perform live.

The dates for The X Factor Live Tour 2017 were announced today, with the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle hosting the North East show on Friday, 10 March next year.

Contestants will perform classic songs and viewers’ favourites from the TV series, which has just had the Judges' Houses stage.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats as they wait to see who from Sharon’s Overs, Louis’ Groups, Simon’s Girls and Nicole’s Boys will make it through to win a coveted place on this year’s live tour?

They could include Durham singer Samantha Lavery, 17, who is through to the live shows after being kept in the contest last weekend thanks to a 'wildcard'.

The X Factor Live Tour has been one of the most successful annual arena tours in the UK for the past 12 years, having been attended by more than 3 million people.

Tickets for the Newcastle date, priced £20, go on sale at 9am on Friday 7 October, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or from 10am in person from the box office.