Twin Atlantic kick off UK tour with North East date

A band whose latest single was named 'the hottest record in the world' will open their UK tour with a North East gig this weekend.

Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic are at Newcastle University on Friday, October 7.

It is the first date in a tour to promote their fourth album, GLA, which was released last month through Red Bull Records.

It reached No. 9, giving them their second UK Top 10 hit after their previous record, The Great Divide, made No.6 back in 2014.

The tour also includes three nights at Barrowlands Ballroom in their home city of Glasgow.

Formed in 2007, the band consists of Sam McTrusty (lead vocals, guitar), Barry McKenna (guitar), Ross McNae (bass) and Craig Kneale (drums).

They quickly built a solid reputation locally and nationally, touring with the likes of Biffy Clyro, Smashing Pumpkins, The Gaslight Anthem and My Chemical Romance.

Fans got their first taste of the latest album on June 3, when BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac premiered No Sleep as her 'hottest record in the world'.

The album, which was produced by Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles, takes its name from the airport code for their hometown.

McTrusty said ahead of the tour: "We can’t wait to play our new songs up close and personal. We want to show you what ‘GLA’ is all about.”

Tickets for the Newcastle date, priced £18.50 plus the usual booking fees, are still available HERE.

Support comes from Pulled Apart By Horses and Fangclub.