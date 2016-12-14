UB40 announce first North East arena date in eight years

Reggae stars UB40 have announced an eight-date UK tour for 2017 - including a big North East date.

The world-famous band will play at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Wednesday 6 December 2017.

It will be their sixth appearance at the venue, but their first for eight years.

The current line-up features five founding members - Robin Campbell, Brian Travers, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan.

They are joined by long-time members Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Lawrence Parry and Tony Mullings.

Guitarist Robin Campbell said: "We're very excited to be returning to some of the biggest venues in the UK during our Cities and Towns tour."

UB40 have sold more than 70 million records around the world since they were formed in Birmingham in December 1978.

Fans can expect to hear their greatest hits, such as Food For Thought, One In Ten, Kingston Town, (I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You and Red, Red Wine, among many others.

Tickets, priced £35 for standing, £37.50 for seats and £75 for VIP, go on sale at 9am on Friday 16 December.

They are available online at www.metroradioarena.co.uk, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or in person from 10am from the box office.