Win a pair of tickets to see Genesis legend Steve Hackett live

Prog-rock legend Steve Hackett is back on the road to promote his latest album and celebrate a classic Genesis record.

The guitarist, whose music career spans almost 50 years, brings his Genesis Revisited with Classic Hackett tour to The Sage Gateshead on Wednesday, May 17.

He’ll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the renowned Genesis album Wind & Wuthering by playing most of it live.

He will also be performing tracks from each of the albums Genesis made when he was in the group, and songs from his forthcoming solo work.

Joining him are Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Nick Beggs (bass, stick and 12-string) and Nad Sylvan (vocals).

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Steve Hackett at The Sage, tell us the name of the first Genesis album after his departure.

Email entries to gary.welford@jpress.co.uk by noon Friday, May 5, with the subject line “Steve Hackett tickets”.