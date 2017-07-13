Win: Two pairs of Lindisfarne Festival tickets worth £170 each

Preparations are well under way for next month’s Lindisfarne Festival - and you could be there for free.

We have two pairs of weekend tickets to give way to the festival in Northumberland, which returns for a third year with an even bigger showcase of music, comedy, culture and creative arts.

Many of the acts on the bill are fresh from Glastonbury including DJ Norman Jay MBE, Huey Morgan of Fun Lovin’ Criminals, The Showhawk Duo, Beans on Toast, The Pale White, Backyard Rhythm Orchestra and Little Mammoths.

Meanwhile, headline sets at the three-day camping festival, held from August 31 to September 3 at Beal Farm, Northumberland, will come from The View and The Fratellis.

As well as music, there will be a host of other entertainment including comedian and Punch Drunk founder Kai Humphries who, after hosting the main comedy tent at Glastonbury, will also be curating this year’s Lindisfarne Festival comedy line-up.

Comedian Kai said: “Punch Drunk Comedy has had an outrageous start to 2017, welcoming the likes of Zoe Lyons (Live at The Apollo), Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake), and Paul Sinha (The Chase) to our other stages.

“We absolutely can’t wait for Lindisfarne Festival and are buzzing to have our very own Punch Drunk Comedy tent.”

With recent funding confirmed from Arts Council England’s Grants for the Arts programme and sponsorship from The Alnwick Brewery who will be supporting the event’s main beer tent, organisers say they have invested in even better on-site facilities, music and entertainment.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “We are delighted to have a secured such a strong line-up of entertainment for 2017 – it’s certainly our best yet.

“Now in its third year, our aim is to grow Lindisfarne Festival into something the region can enjoy for years to come.

“The UK is home to some truly amazing festivals, but we feel very proud to have something special in our own back yard that the north east can call their own.

“It’s encouraging to see a huge number of returning ticket buyers year on year, indicating we must be doing something right.

“This year we have invested a lot into entertainment, on-site facilities and design and we are grateful for the support from the Arts Council and The Alnwick Brewery in helping us make this happen.”

A regular finalist at the UK Festival Awards, the independent festival, which prides itself on championing local talent, will also see another strong line-up of north east acts, including Smoove & Turrell, Dansi and Beth Macari.

•To win a pair of weekend tickets, worth £170 a pair, which includes free camping, answer this question:

With which band did Huey Morgan rise to fame?

A) Fun Lovin’ Criminals

B) The Killers

C) Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Or send your answer and details on a postcard to Lindisfarne Competition, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, DH4 5RA.

Closing date: July 24.