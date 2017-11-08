X Factor star Sam Lavery to switch on Christmas lights at North East shopping centre

A teenage singer who shot to fame on last year’s X Factor will be sprinkling some festive magic over East Durham later this month.

Sam Lavery made it through to week six of the live shows in last year’s X Factor after being saved by Louis Walsh as a wildcard.

The County Durham singer, who released her debut single Walk Away earlier this year, is returning to her native North East to switch on the Christmas lights at Castle Dene shopping centre in Peterlee.

Sam, from Coxhoe, will treat shoppers to a live performance, on Friday, November 24 after an evening of events, which runs from 4pm to 6pm.

Ahead of the main event, The Creation Station will be in centre (11am – 3pm) helping kids to make crafty Christmas hats to wear at the switch on event. There will also be retailer offers, competitions and games throughout the day, with surprises in store for shoppers.

The event marks the start of the centre’s Christmas countdown, with more activities planned in the run up to the big day.

Operations Manager, Sarah Bromwich, said: “Our Christmas lights switch on event is enormously popular in the local community and it marks the start of their seasonal celebrations.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Sam Lavery to the centre to perform for our shoppers at what promises to be a really fun-filled festive event.”

There will be Christmas crafts from The Creation Station in the centre from 11am – 3pm on the following dates:

Saturday, November 18

Friday, November 24

Saturday, November 25

Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 16