REVIEW: Cinderella Newcastle Theatre Royal

Just when you think it cannot get any better, this years panto at Newcastle Theatre Royal has done just that.

Father and son team Danny Adams and Clive Webb pulled out all the stops to put on an energetic and electric show that never fails to amaze.

Danny Adams as Buttons

It is the 12th year the star pairing have topped the bill at the theatre in what has become the North East's most successful annual pantomime that goes on to break records.

From the onset, the whole cast gave the audience a high- energy show filled with wonderfully crafted song and dance.

It was jam-packed with comedic breaks, gags, slapstick stunts and laughter that brought the audience together in joyous delight.

Danny as Buttons has impeccable timing and a lightning-fast instinct to grasp every opportunity to ad-lib and leave the audience in uproar.

Cinderella

The stunts and slapstick fun were turned right up throughout the show, but is was a real family affair when Danny teamed up with dad Clive and brother Michael Potts as it got the most messy and even spilled out into the foremost rows of the fun-loving audience.

The special effects were a real stand-out again as The Twins FX created some of the most impressive moments that even included a 3D effects scene that left everyone in the audience gasping at beasts, monsters and spiders almost sitting on your lap.

The show followed the trials and tribulations of Buttons and Clive Webb's character Baron Hardup.

It centred around Buttons' love for Cinderella played by TV favourite Laura Evans.

Fairy Godmother

But Cinderella was destined for better things and Chris Hayward, starring as the pantomime dame for the 10th consecutive year as The Fairy Godmother, knew her heart was made for Prince Charming played by Will Richardson.

As the story goes though, the Ugly Sisters have a much more sinister intention for their half sister.

Whitley Bay-lad Steve Arnott, as Verruca, and Washington-born Pete Peverley, as Hernia, put their experiences of stage and screen to good use with their horrid bullying of poor Cinders, leaving the crowd jeering at their spite and wickedness at every stage appearance.

The fairytale glittering costumes stood out as fit for royalty, except for the the gawdy garb worn by the detestable Ugly Sisters with their perfectly over-the-top make-up and they campaigned to get their man.

The Ugly Sisters

But Cinders makes it to the ball and falls in love with her prince, much to the delight of the young girls in the audience, many dressed as their favourite character.

The show was finished with interaction from some of the younger members of the crowd when four six-year-olds were brought on stage by Danny who showed the depth of his abilities to entertain all sections of the audience with perfection.

Last year's performance of Dick Whittington proved to be a box office record-breaker and this year looks like that could be pushed even further with this year's amazing show.

