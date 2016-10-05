Runners urged to don a 'tash and join Movember dash for men's health charity

Fun runners are being urged to get their fancy dress on and get their friends to dig deep to raise funds for Movember.

MoRunning is holding one of its fundraising events at Exhibition Park in Newcastle on Sunday, November 6, and wants as many people as possible to get involved.

Last year saw more than 1,000 runners take part in the event, wearing everything from a fake moustache to full fancy dress.

The aim of the day is to help raise awareness and fund for the Movember Foundation, which addresses some of the biggest health issues faced by men - prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

MoRunning is now in its eighth year, and former TV fitness guru Mr Motivator has been announced as its 2016 ambassador.

Dave Krangel, founder of MoRunning, said: “To be a MoRunner means you are part of something bigger than yourself, you’re part of a community, a family and a team.

"We encourage all our participants to have fun during their run because that’s what we’re all about; dressing up, enjoying yourself and crossing the finishing line with a smile.

"We even have prizes for the best dressed MoRunner.

“All abilities are welcome – and for those that need a little helping hand, we’ve recruited the support of Mr. Motivator to motivate our MoRunners ahead of the race.

"As our brand ambassador, Mr. Motivator is a fun and popular addition to our team, who has found a really unique way to promote health and fitness.

"He is all about not being afraid to join in and be a bit silly – and that’s what we’re passionate about too.”

Mr. Motivator added: “I am so excited to be playing a role in this year’s MoRunning. It is a great opportunity to get dressed up in fancy dress and have fun, but beyond this, there is the chance to raise awareness about men’s health, whether this is mental or physical.

"I hope to motivate as many people as I can, to not only have fun with this challenge, but to also raise as much money and awareness as possible!”

Both 5k and 10k races are on offer, to suit all ages and abilities, with the fun runs starting at 10am. For more information, click HERE.