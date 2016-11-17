Santa set to have a flaming good time at Beamish launch

Ho, ho, hose...Father Christmas will be swapping the North Pole for a fireman’s pole to launch the festive season at Beamish.

Father Christmas, fire engines and fantastic festivities – Christmas at Beamish Museum launches in style this Saturday, November 19.

A parade featuring fire engines through the decades, huskies, Mrs Claus in her sleigh, Beamish vehicles, marching band and Edwardian ladies and gents will make its way through The 1900s Town as visitors line the street.

Everyone will then gather at the Winter Fun Fair and count down to the magical moment when Father Christmas switches on the tree lights. He’ll then head to his fireside Grotto at Pockerley Waggonway, where he’ll be every day until Christmas Eve, along with his reindeer.

The parade, which starts at 12pm on Saturday, marks the opening of Christmas at Beamish, in County Durham, running from November 19 to December 24.

Paul Foster, Beamish’s Historic Events Officer, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Father Christmas in an amazing parade of fire engines, huskies, Beamish transport, accompanied by traditional festive music – a sight not to be missed!

“We’re inviting people to come along and join in the festivities as Father Christmas switches on the lights to launch Christmas at Beamish.”

Visitors can experience Christmas past as they join in the traditional celebrations of the 1820s, 1910s and 1940s, from the decorated homes and shops, to festive music and song, and seasonal treats.

Beamish’s real ice rink opens this Saturday at the Winter Fun Fair, which also includes the steam gallopers and sideshows.

A new Christmas Bazaar will be open daily in The Town park, where visitors can browse the stalls to find that perfect present, festive food, toys and decorations.

Beamish is open daily over the Christmas season, from 10am to 4pm (last admission 3pm, closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and 2nd January).

Unlimited Passes, which are valid for 12 months, can be used for Christmas at Beamish daytimes. A small extra charge applies for Father Christmas’ Grotto, ice rink, steam gallopers and sideshows.

Christmas celebrations at Beamish are followed by Twelfth Night festivities at Pockerley Old Hall from December 27-31, with music, song, first-footing, storytelling and family activities.

For full details of Christmas at Beamish visit www.beamish.org.uk.







