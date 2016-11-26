The Wintertide Festival: Christmas comes to Hartlepool

Christmas came to Hartlepool this weekend with the Wintertide Festival.

The event sparkled a good dose of Christmas magic on the historic Headland, with arts, music, film and community spirit.

The Wintertide Festival on the Headland.

Magical illuminations, a lantern parade, live music, an outdoor festive market, cinema screenings and community choirs are just some of the fun taking place since the festival kicked off on Friday.

The Hartlepool Borough Council-supported event is this year organised by the Hartlepool Carnival Committee, the Headland Local History Group, the Headland Parish Council, St Hilda’s Church, St Helen’s and St Bega’s primary schools and the Heugh Gun Battery Museum.

Laura Reid and husband Paul, visited the Christmas market, with daughter Polly, seven.

Laura said: "We have had a potter around the different stalls, had fish and chips for dinner, and Polly has gone on a couple of rides.

"She's really looking forward to Christmas, and now she thinks it's come early."

The Headland has been illuminated each evening as never before, with a dramatic projection, throwing light and life onto St Hilda’s Church, the Borough Hall and the nearby port, telling the story of this ancient part of town.

There has also been range of live music to enjoy, a film festival, and an outdoor festive market in the Town Square, while on Sunday, the Borough Hall will host to a craft market.

On Saturday where youngsters were able to make soft toys, decorative glass jar lanterns and sparkling Christmas wreaths, as well as taking part in dance workshops.

Choirs, dance school displays and other performances took place in a number of venues, including the Borough Hall, Croft Gardens, the Heugh Gun Battery, the Heerema site, Mary Rowntree’s, St Hilda’s Church and the Headland Sports Hall.

A grand finale featuring a rousing live music performance plus a stunning firework display is set to conclude the event on Sunday.