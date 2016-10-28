Cult comic Jerry Sadowitz to play North-East date

Cult comic Jerry Sadowitz plays a North-East date at Newcastle Tyne Theatre on Friday, November 11.

Described as the “Funniest comedian in Britain” by The Guardian, Sadowitz is back with his unique combination of comedy, hatred, and card tricks.

Every moment is guaranteed to make you feel better about yourself as he bangs on about some pish or other.

Last week it was about how much he wanted Beth Tweddle (?????) and how teeth braces interfered with the metal plate in his head (???)

This week it could be about the Higgs particle.

One thing’s for sure ... Whatever he says, it will be ripped off.

Except the card tricks ... You have to be bloody good to do them.

Strictly over 18’s only!

Tickets cost £19.50. For more details visit www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk