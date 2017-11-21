Dancing on Ice tour skating back to the North East with four dates

Skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are bringing their spectacular Dancing on Ice show on tour.

Following a four-year break, the new show will be performed across the UK throughout March and April next year.

Joining Torvill & Dean on tour will be a host of celebrities and professional skaters from the new Dancing on Ice series, which starts on ITV in January.

There will be 27 performances on the tour - with four taking place at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena.

They are:

Friday, March 30 at 7.30pm, Saturday, March 31 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, April 1 at 1.30pm.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: “We are delighted that Dancing on Ice Live is touring again next year.

"We really enjoyed hosting the last tour in 2014, so we’ll be doing that again, plus we’re taking on our new roles as Head Judges.

"The tour has struck such a huge chord with audiences around the country ever since it began in 2007 and we can’t wait to be back on the road in 2018, with a bigger and better live show for all the family to enjoy.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 24) and are priced between £35-£65 depending on the venue.