First look at new show set to dazzle in Sunderland

Here’s the first look at a new show that’s set to ruffle feathers in Sunderland.

Production images have been released for the first ever UK tour of La Cage Aux Folles.

The glitter-filled show, starring John Partridge, Adrian Zmed and Marti Webb, will be shimmying into Sunderland Empire from August 1-5.

Bill Kenwright presents the first ever UK tour of the Tony and Olivier award winning show, which opened in Oxford before it heads out across the country.

Former Eastenders actor John Partridge plays the iconic role of Albin, who moonlights as star drag act Zaza at the famous La Cage aux Folles nightclub.

Best-known for playing Christian Clarke in the BBC soap, John’s West End credits also include A Chorus Line at the London Palladium, Cats, Starlight Express and Chicago.

La Cage Aux Folles tour

Adrian Zmed plays Georges, partner of Albin and owner of the nightclub. Zmed co-starred with William Shatner as Officer Vince Romano in the 80’s hit TV show T.J. Hooker, which ran for 90 episodes over five years, and is also known for playing Johnny Nogerelli in the cult classic film Grease 2.

One of the West End’s most revered leading ladies, Marti Webb will play Jacqueline, friend to Albin and Georges, and owner of the restaurant Chez Jacqueline. Marti has played leading roles in numerous West End and touring musicals including Evita, Godspell, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Blood Brothers, Oliver, Oklahoma, 42nd Street, and Half-a-Sixpence.

She received huge critical acclaim for her performance in Tell Me on a Sunday, which was written specifically for her by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black. She has recorded nine solo albums and had many hit singles, including Always There, the theme from the hit BBC series Howard’s Way and the smash hit Take That Look off Your Face.

Written by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman, and based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret, La Cage Aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner, Albin, a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction.

They live an idyllic existence in the south of France but behind the curtains all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right-wing politician determined to close down the local colourful night-life.

A meeting of the parents forces them to cover up their vibrant lifestyle.

The original Broadway production became an instant smash hit when it opened in 1983. It went on to receive nine nominations for Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

•The first ever UK tour of La Cage Aux Folles is at Sunderland Empire from August 1-5. Tickets for the show are available in person from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.