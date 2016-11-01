Mamma Mia! to play Sunderland for four weeks on first UK tour

Dust off your satin jumpsuits - Mamma Mia! is heading to Sunderland.

Get your money, money, money ready for tickets to the hit show, which will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday, November 15.

The musical, based around Abba’s hit songs, will run at Sunderland Empire for four weeks from October 17 to November 11 2017 as part of its first ever UK tour.

The show, which tells the tale of a daughter’s quest to find her dad on a Greek island, spawned the hit film starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan.

The London production of the musical has now been seen by more than 10% of the entire UK population. It is one of only five musicals to have run for more than 10 years both on Broadway and in the West End, and in 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.

Creator and producer Judy Craymer said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Mamma Mia to Sunderland for the first ever UK Tour. The heart-warming and feel-good story is fun for all the family, and we can’t wait to share the irresistible songs of ABBA with Sunderland.”

Ben Phillips, general manager at Sunderland Empire said: “Mamma Mia! is a high-energy, show stopping, feel-good production and we are delighted to announce that the smash hit musical will play Sunderland Empire in 2017 as part of its first ever UK tour.”

•Tickets, which go on sale from November 15, will be available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

*Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your standard network charge. Booking fees may apply to telephone and online bookings