Miss Saigon announces Sunderland Empire dates

It’s been announced that epic musical Miss Saigon will be taking to the stage in Sunderland next year.

Cameron Mackintosh has announced today that his acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical will play Sunderland Empire from October 24 to November 17 2018.

Sunderland has been added as an extra date to the tour, which opened in Leicester in July, with tickets for the new dates going on sale from 10am on Friday, October 27.

This new production was first seen in the West End in March 2014 where it opened to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim.

The show swept the board at the 2015 Whatsonstage.com awards winning a record breaking nine awards, the most awards ever won by a single show in the 15-year history of the awards including: Best West End Show and Best Revival of a Musical.

In March this year, it opened on Broadway where it plays to nightly ovations and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

The musical tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War where 17 year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer.

There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

•Tickets on public sale from 10am, Friday October 27 from the Sunderland Empire Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

