Award-winning comedy series Mrs Brown's Boys is returning to the North East with a new live show, it was announced today.

Recently voted as the Best British Sitcom of the 21st century by the Radio Times, it will embark on a UK arena tour next year.

Good Mourning Mrs Brown is the latest part of the smash-hit series written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll.

It is the first time the production is heading out as a full UK arena tour.

The hilarious show sees Agnes Brown planning Grandad’s funeral. The only problem is he is not dead. What could go wrong?

The show will be coming to the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle from Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, June 24, with one show on the Thursday and Friday and a matinee and evening performance on Saturday.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.