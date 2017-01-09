Oh Boy - The Buddy Holly Show set to rock Sunderland

Oh Boy - The Buddy Holly Story is returning to Sunderland Empire.

Due to demand for tickets, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story has extended its tour into 2017 with a date at the High Street West theatre from Thursday, February 9 to Saturday, February 11.

The show returns to the Empire just a short time after what would have been Buddy Holly’s 80th birthday.

On 3rd February 1959 Buddy Holly, JP Richardson “The Big Bopper” and Ritchie Valens did their final gig in Clearlake Iowa, before setting off on that fateful flight. Buddy was 22, Bopper was 28 and Ritchie was only 17.

Seen by over 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy is a show aimed at audiences aged 8 to 80.

It tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance. In 18 short months the Texas-born boy revolutionised the face of contemporary music, influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Taking on the alternate lead title role is Glen Joseph and Alex Fobbester with a score that includes That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, says of the show: “When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy’s music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world week-in week-out over 25 years later.

“I believe this is testament to a great show – the first of its kind – and to the enduring appeal of Buddy Holly and what he represents; a youthful energy, huge talent and creativity, combined with a determination to make a lasting impression in this world.”

Writer/producer Alan Janes said: “Audiences aged 8 to 80 dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever”.

•Tickets available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

