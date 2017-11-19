Peter Kay announces FOUR extra North East dates due to phenomenal demand

Funnyman Peter Kay today announced FOUR extra North East dates after phenomenal demand for tickets.

The award-winning-winning comedian, actor, writer, director, author and producer almost broke the Internet when his first live stand-up shows in eight years were announced on Thursday.

Within the first few hours of the announcement of the shows, the news was the top Google trend in the UK and top three on twitter.

The official tour video also amassed more than 4 million views and 100,000 likes, shares and comments on the comic's Facebook page alone.

The original dates include two shows at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 February 2019.

Tickets went on sale today, and due to phenomenal demand, four extra North East dates were announced.

They are on Friday 15, Saturday 16, Wednesday 28 and Thursday 28 February 2019, and the tickets are also on sale now.

They are available online from www.metroradioarena.co.uk or from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666, and buyers must be aged 15 or over.

There are no Box Office counter sales today, and tickets are limited to eight per person.