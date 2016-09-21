Promise of laughter as TV names take to the stage at comedy night

Comedy fans are in for a treat as a host of TV funnymen head for Hartlepool.

The Hot Potato Comedy Club is set to welcome Bobby Mair, Che Burnley and Nige alongside club favourite Matt Reed as MC.

Character comic Nige.

They’ll take to the stage at the Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, on Saturday.

Canadian Bobby is a regular face on panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, and character comic Nige has supported the likes of Ricky Gervais and Johnny Vegas.

Peter Vincent, of event promoters Ten Feet Tall, said: “It’s a cracking way to start our brand new season, and we’re looking forward to a top night here.

“Bobby Mair is currently going down a storm up and down the land, and people will know him from a great run of telly gigs including 8 Out of 10 Cats and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Comedian Matt Reed.

“And we love Nige to bits. A brilliant scouse scally invented by Keith Carter, his seventh gig was a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Awards.

“He’s since supported the likes of Ricky Gervais and Johnny Vegas, and he even found time to accidently knock legendary Beatles producer George Martin into an ice sculpture when he was just that little bit tipsy.

“Matt Reed always goes down a storm here in Hartlepool, and we think you’ll love Che Burnley too.

“Cheeky and chatty, Che’s definitely tipped for bigger things in the not too distant future.”

Tickets for the 8pm gig cost £9.

The can be bought in person from the Hartlepool Tourist Information Centre, online at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com or by calling the box office on 01429 890 000.