REVIEW: Aladdin, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

As Aladdin’s flying carpet flew into town last week, my grandson Harry and I settled down with a pocketful of sweets to watch this truly magnificent performance in the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre. Oh yes we did!

The production, written by Paul Tate (or as we came to know him the fantastic Widow Twankey), was very well put together.

David Martin as Wishee-Washee.

Despite an over-exuberant smoke machine clouding our vision of Aladdin and Jasmine rising up into the air on his flying carpet at one point, this was a night of fun that would appeal to all the family.

Terence Maynard, of Coronation Street fame, was a true star with his interpretation of the evil sorcerer Abanazar. His facial expressions and devilish laugh echoed around the auditorium of this beautiful venue as you felt the hairs on the back of your neck begin to rise.

Aladdin and Jasmine, portrayed by Denis Grindel Charlotte Maclachlan, made a beautiful couple whose vocal tones complimented each other well.

Credit must also go to the two-man band who carried the music well throughout the night on keys and drums.

Denis Grindel (Aladdin) and Charlotte Maclachlan (Jasmine).

The highlight of the whole evening however had to be the hilarious rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas which included five toilet rolls, two fried eggs and a bra that was meant to hold three.

This brought much laughter to the audience as Widow Twankey repeatedly ran into the crowd in search of a husband, much to the amusement of their wives and children!

Anyone who goes to see this pantomime won’t be able to help but feel at home with many references to the local nightlife and some stellar performances by local dancers in Team Wishee and Team Washee throughout the night.

The show runs until December 28, apart from Christmas Day. Tickets are selling out fast so don’t miss your chance to see this wonderful performance. For more information, click here.