Review: Disney On Ice Passport To Adventure, Metro Radio Arena, until October 8

Brrrrrrrrilliant!

That's the only word to describe the latest Disney On Ice spectacular which takes audiences on a wonderful journey through some of its most popular productions.

A scene from Peter Pan in Disney On Ice: Passport To Adventure

After a Zootropolis-themed opening, Disney icons Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and, of course, Goofy are your travel guides for a Passport To Adventure that provides an evening of enchantment.

We set a course to the wild plains of Africa to meet Simba and the rest of the cast of The Lion King before journeying to Neverland via London to follow the exploits of Peter Pan, the Darlings and Lost Boys in their adventures with Captain Hook and his band of pirates. The flying sequences draw gasps from the impressed crowds.

We then swap the high seas for an underwater exploration of Ariel's home of Atlantica in The Little Mermaid and follow her on the path to finding true love and becoming human.

The excitement barely subsides before the night reaches its epic finale with Frozen and younger members of the audience become even more animated - if that is possible - as Arendelle is brought to life and the story of sisters Anna and Elsa begins, accompanied by key characters the scheming Prince Hans, the noble Kristoff and loveable snowman Olaf.

The Little Mermaid is a highlight of Disney On Ice: Passport To Adventure

The whole evening is stunning. The choreography is just outstanding and the dance sequences - especially those between Simba and Nala in The Lion King and Ariel and her beloved Eric in The Little Mermaid - are utterly breathtaking.

The attention to character detail is exemplary, the costumes vivid and the sets are so wonderful. Particular highlights are Captain Hook's pirate ship and, of course, the ice palaces of Arendelle, with snowstorms falling from the sky adding to the experience.

On such nights, when the magic of Disney is brought to life in such an imaginative way you see clearly why it has such an endearing, everlasting charm.

Whether regular attenders of first-time audience members, all left delighted by what they had seen.

The story of The Lion King is brought to life in Disney On Ice: Passport To Adventure

You don't have to be young to be captivated by Disney On Ice. It's great fun for adults to.

And as Peter Pan might say, who wants to grow up anyway?

