REVIEW: Ghost, Sunderland Empire, Until October 1

One of the most romantic films ever comes to the stage with a musical makeover.

The heartwrenching story of Sam and Molly is one that’ll always get emotions running high.

Ghost is at the Sunderland Empire.

Sam (Andy Moss) and Molly (Sarah Harding) are a couple madly in love.

But when banker Sam is murdered, his ghost sticks around to protect Molly from impending danger.

I’ve seen the musical version of Ghost before and absolutely loved it.

There’s been a lot of talk about this production and the casting of Girls Aloud’s Harding.

There have been a lot of mean comments about her. I’m not sure she quite deserves the bashing she’s been getting, but at the same time, I’m not sure she was the girl for the part.

I couldn’t help but feel it was just that little bit out of her capability.

Her performance of the songs was okay, but I’ve heard better versions.

With You is one of the most gorgeous and heartbreaking songs I’ve ever heard, and unfortunately, I didn’t feel like she did it justice.

Opposite her, I thought Moss was great. His voice really shone during Unchained Melody and he really captured the turmoil his character was going through.

Sam Ferriday took on the role of Sam’s best mate and colleague Carl, but was a little overzealous.

Jacqui Dubois was undoubtedly the star of the show as medium Oda Mae, who is dragged into the drama when Sam discovers she can hear him.

She had the audience in stitches and showed off her big voice with songs like Are You A Believer? and I’m Outta Here.

She got the biggest reaction of the night and the most rapturous applause during the bows, as I imagine she does at every performance.

The show’s original songs, penned by Sunderland’s Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard, are brilliant.

Each one is catchy and memorable and moves the story on brilliantly.

The show is very technically good as well, with tricks like floating objects and ghosts walking through doors, although I think it’s been simplified a little since the last time I saw it, unless that was just because of where I was sat.

I could just make out the ‘secret’ to how Sam was walking through the door, and had I been sat further to the left, I would have seen it clear as day. I remember it being a lot more magical the first time I saw it.

Overall, I did enjoy the show, and the ending brought tears to my eyes, but it wasn’t the best production of Ghost I’ve ever seen.

Ghost runs until Saturday, October 1. Click here to book tickets.

