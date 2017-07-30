Review: Hot Potato Comedy Club, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

The Hot Potato Comedy Club further enhanced its reputation as one of the best nights around with yet another side-splitting evening.

A late line-up change meant Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda was unable to appear, as he was snapped up to play at one of the world biggest comedy events - the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

But such is the reputation of Hot Potato on the UK comedy circuit they were able to replace him with one of the best comics around.

It was a hugely welcome Hartlepool return for Tom Binns - the star of BBC1’s Friday night comedy Hospital People, which was filmed right here in the town earlier this year.

Tom appeared as his brilliant comic character, the hopelessly hilarious hospital radio DJ Ivan Brackenbury.

Binns’ wonderfully-observed creation has wowed comedy festivals all over the world, resulting in arguably more five-star reviews than any other comedian.

And it is easy to see why, as he had the Town Hall Theatre audience in stitches with his deliciously enjoyable and downright daft performance.

The evening was hosted by Hot Potato favourite Matt Reed, who did his usual best to warm up the audience and introduce the comic talent.

Brennan Reece is a BBC New Comedy Award finalist who is currently taking the comedy circuit by storm and tipped to be hitting the bigger stages in the not-too-distant future.

Reece showed the Hartlepool crowd he has a keen eye for detail and an impressive ear for a cutting phrase.

Scottish comedian and self-styled Gok Wan lookalike Christopher MacArthur-Boyd had the audience chucking with his bone-dry wit and his dour observations on Glasgow life.

The club takes its usual summer break, but returns for its autumn run on Saturday, September 30. For more information visit www.destinationhartlepool.com.